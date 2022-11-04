Lexington Sheriff’s Department: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting

The Lexington Sheriff's Department needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter.

Wanted suspect Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies.



If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.