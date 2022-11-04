RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf.

Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, authorities ask that you submit tips at http://crimesc.com.

⚠️ Do you recognize the man in this video? ⚠️ On Oct. 9, he entered the office at PopShelf on Longreen Pkwy and stole credit cards, cash, a driver’s license and social security card from an employee’s purse. Submit tips at https://t.co/vpbEOdqfLS.

https://t.co/VjUyX3wsDr — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) November 4, 2022