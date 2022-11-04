RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf.

Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, authorities ask that you submit tips at http://crimesc.com.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: , , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts