Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return.

Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax return.

Frederick was aware the tax return report was inaccurate, and therefore assisted her husband in evading approximately $2,156 in Sales Tax, alleges the warrant.

Authorities say Frederick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $500.

For more information on this case, visit dor.sc.gov.