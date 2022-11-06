DHEC urging SC residents to take precautions against widespread flu activity

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State health leaders are urging South Carolinians to take precautions now to reduce respiratory illnesses.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reports widespread activity of respiratory illnesses, such as Flu and RSV, is circulating in our communities.

Per a release from DHEC, Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist says “Although we are early into the new flu season, we already are experiencing widespread activity and we are preparing for significant flu activity this year.” “It’s critical that everyone who is eligible get their flu shot now to protect themselves and others. That is especially important for older residents, people with chronic health conditions and very young children.”

DHEC offers the following preventative tips:

Wash your hands often

Cover your cough or sneeze

Wear a mask if you are most at risk

Stay home and away from others when sick

Get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19

According to health officials, when you get vaccinated, you reduce your risk of getting sick and possibly being hospitalized or dying from flu or COVID-19 or having long-term complications. It will take your body about two weeks from your vaccination date to build up maximum immunity against the flu or COVID-19. It is also safe and convenient to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

You can get these low or no cost vaccinations at a DHEC health department, a local pharmacy or your health care provider. To learn more, visit scdhec.gov or cdc.gov.