RCSD: suspects wanted for random acts of violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies need your help finding two men wanted for committing random acts of violence.

They released this surveillance video of one man armed with a gun, hitting a victim at the Marathon gas station on Faraway Drive on Oct. 20, while another man watched.

Investigators say that same day both men are accused of hitting another man in the head with a gun inside the store.

Deputies believe there are other victims.

If you know who these men are, call Crimstoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, submit a tip at crimesc.com or use the P3 Tips App.