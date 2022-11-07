SC Gas prices rising, again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices are down below $3.00 per gallon in some parts of the Midlands.

According to AAA, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.25 a gallon.

But ABC Columbia News found prices at $2.99 a gallon near Lexington and in Irmo.

Gas Buddy reports the cheapest station in Columbia was priced at $2.97 per gallon. The national average stands at $3.80 a gallon.

To track prices you can click on these links https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina/columbia

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=SC