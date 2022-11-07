South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week.

Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.

Diesel has also risen 3.4 cents nationally.