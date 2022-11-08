S.C. State Superintendent of Ed still too close to call

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been more than 3 hours since the polls closed, and while votes continue pouring in from the 25 of 46 counties currently reporting we may need to wait a bit longer to find out who will walk away with the title of State Superintendent of Education.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is in the lead with 54.86% of the vote compared to her democratic rival Lisa Ellis who currently has 40.41%. Just a short time ago, Ellis took to social media to ask her constituents to hold out hope and be patient and votes to continue to come in and be counted.

It’s early, but I’m so grateful. Let’s keep counting these votes! pic.twitter.com/9OzUPj1mdy — Lisa Ellis (@LisaForSC) November 9, 2022

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we bring you the very latest updates in the 2022 Mid-term election results on air and online.