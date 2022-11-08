SC Election Day: What you need to take with you to Vote

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Polls are open from 7am -7pm. If you are headed to cast your ballot you may be wondering what you need to take with you to vote.

For voter information click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/

Per the South Carolina Election Commission:

Your Photo ID.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
    • includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • US Passport
  • Federal Military ID
    • includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card
