SC Election Day: What you need to take with you to Vote
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Polls are open from 7am -7pm. If you are headed to cast your ballot you may be wondering what you need to take with you to vote.
For voter information click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/
Per the South Carolina Election Commission:
Your Photo ID.
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- US Passport
- Federal Military ID
- includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card