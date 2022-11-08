SC Election Day: What you need to take with you to Vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Polls are open from 7am -7pm. If you are headed to cast your ballot you may be wondering what you need to take with you to vote.

For voter information click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/

Per the South Carolina Election Commission:

Your Photo ID.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

