SC Election Day: Where to Vote?

How to find precinct and polling place

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election Day in South Carolina.

If you are looking to find your voting location, the South Carolina Election Commission has a page set up to help you find the polling location.

Per SC VOTES.GOV:

Visit scVOTES.gov and select “Find My Polling Place” under MySCVotes or check with your county voter registration office.

Your precinct and polling place are also listed on your voter registration card, however, it is possible your polling place may have changed since the card was issued. Always check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.