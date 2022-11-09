Chocolate sales hit nearly $18 billion in the U.S.

The chocolate business is looking pretty sweet thanks to booming sales.

CNN— The chocolate business is looking pretty sweet thanks to booming sales.

The latest data shows chocolate sales hit nearly $18 billion in the U.S., up more than $3 billion compared to 2019.

Hershey reported sales of its chocolates jumped over 12.5% in the third quarter. At the same time, Mondelez, the brand that makes Toblerone, Cadbury, and others popular snacks reported its chocolate sales grew over 9%.

One research firm points to the increase of at-home occasions, the need for fun and stress relief, as well as the availability and convenience of chocolate as reasons for the continued growth in sales.