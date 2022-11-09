Lexington Two Schools to host performances, parades on Veterans Day

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District Two is hosting several events in recognition of Veterans Day on Nov.10-11.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend a series of performances, parades, and assemblies lined up in their honor. Active and retired military personnel are also invited to participate in the activities.

Locations are listed below for those interested in attending:

November 10

Brookland-Cayce High School: 10 a.m. program at State Street Baptist Church. Performance by chorus and recognition ceremony. 1420 State St., Cayce

Saluda River Academy for the Arts: 7:45 a.m. Flag raising ceremony honoring veterans. Wear red, white, and blue, and meet at the pole in the front courtyard. 1520 Duke St., West Columbia

November 11

Airport High School: Airport is partnering with Springdale Elementary, Congaree Elementary, and Fulmer Middle Schools to salute veterans, and invites its military families to enjoy the school’s choral members, musicians, and award-winning JROTC team members at these neighboring schools.

Busbee Creative Arts Academy: 9 a.m. performance featuring music, band, dance, and theater students. 501 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce

Cayce Elementary School: 9 a.m. parade and salute to veterans. 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce

Congaree Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. Veterans Day Assembly will feature performances from the Airport High School chorus and band. 1221 Ramblin Road, West Columbia

Fulmer Middle School: 10 a.m. recognition ceremony, featuring presentations by the chorus, band, strings, and fine arts students. 1614 Walterboro St., West Columbia

Northside Middle: The school has created an Honor Hallway display to recognize area veterans, with photos submitted by students and staff. 157 Cougar Drive, West Columbia

Springdale Elementary: 1 p.m., Veterans Day Parade. Veterans are invited to gather in the cafeteria at 12:45 p.m. dressed in military uniform or other clothing showing their military affiliation. Veterans and students will participate in the parade. 361 Wattling Road, West Columbia

Wood Elementary: 12:45 p.m. Patriots on Parade. Those who served or are currently serving in the military are invited to march in the parade with students. Parents are invited to come, watch and cheer on the parade. 737 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia