Sumter officials announce possible Veterans Day parade cancellation due to weather

The Sumter County Veterans Affairs announced the possible cancellation of their Veterans Day parade.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Veterans Affairs announced the possible cancellation of their Veterans Day parade.

Officials say they plan to make a decision the morning of Nov. 10 as they track the weather.

The Veterans Ceremony will still be held at the American Legion Post 15 as planned if the parade is canceled.

The ceremony will take place at 28 S Artillery Drive in Sumter at 11 a.m.

More information will be provided as it’s made available.