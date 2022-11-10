CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese.

The agency is investigating sixteen reported Listeria cases in six states, including California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

They say one person died and a pregnant patient lost their baby. At least 13 others received treatment at hospitals.

The agency says most of the sick people reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where open packages of spiced deli meat are often kept.

Investigators are working to connect the Listeria strain behind this outbreak to specific products.