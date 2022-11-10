Local Living: Rudolph returns to SC Museum, Devine Night Out, and Joe Gatto comedy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s Local Living, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer 4D is returning to the South Carolina State Museum.

Shows will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and guests will enjoy the classic film with added 3D visuals and interactive affects.

It’s 10 minutes long and being shown in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr. Theater at the museum.

For more information, visit: https://www.scmuseum.org/explore/4-d-theater/

Devine Night Out 2022 will take place tonight, Nov. 10 from 5 pm-8pm. The event is free to the public.

During the event, shops, restaurants and more will be open for socializing and fun and a trolley ride will be offered so attendees can visit all of the stores on the street!

Everyone who rides the trolley will receive a free shopping bag!

For more information, visit : https://devinestreetcolumbiasc.com/events/devine-night-out/

Speaking of a night out… Joe Gatto will be hitting the stage at Koger Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Gatto is best known as one of the stars of TruTv’s Impractical Jokers.

His stand-up comedy show will begin at 7 p.m. and there are still tickets available, the event is expected to sell out!

For more information, visit: https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1249