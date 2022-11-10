SC State celebrates Veterans Day with service members past and present

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Since the 1940s, South Carolina State University has a long tradition of producing minority leaders in the US Army through its ROTC program.

The school with the extensive military history celebrated Veterans Day Thursday with a special program featuring some of the school’s alumni.

“Being a part of South Carolina State ROTC program, we like to brag a little bit. 22 generals and counting,” said SC State graduate and lieutenant colonel Herbert Gamble.

Gamble spoke Thursday at his school’s Veterans Day program.

“It’s an opportunity for us who currently serve or have served to say ‘I did this thing.’ President Conyers said something cool earlier. I’ve been on a lot of great teams, but the best team I’ve been on was in the Army,” Gamble said.

Gamble recalled his days in SC State’s ROTC. Students from Claflin can also get into the program.

“I needed something regarding leadership and integrity. There’s a lot of programs at Claflin but I decided to come to South Carolina State to do ROTC,” said Claflin student and ROTC member Casey Fore. “It helps me with guidance, PT and things that help me create leadership and a foundation for the rest of my school years here.”

An SC State graduate and veteran remembers coming to Orangeburg without any plans of joining the military.

“I just wanted to go to university and pick up a degree, but I tried the program. It’s an open opportunity for every person,” said SC State graduate and retired lieutenant colonel Anthony Watson.

Now, the retired lieutenant colonel helps out with his alma mater’s ROTC program. He says part of the program’s success is thanks to the support of the school’s alumni.

“It’s time to give back. 9 times out of 10, someone spent extra time with me. I feel like I should spend extra time with those coming up behind me,” Watson said.

One of those, sophomore Casey Fore, is having a positive experience in the ROTC program.

“I’ve learned a lot about working with people from different backgrounds,” the sophomore said. “We all grew up differently but no matter the circumstances, we all have to work together.”

SC State’s ROTC program averages around 160 cadets.

Gamble says that these cadets are the next generation of leaders in the US Army.

“Sit here and find out who will be the next [general officer], because there will be more,” Gamble said.

SC State’s president Alexander Conyers is also a retired Army colonel.