Craftman’s Christmas Classic is being held at SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s annual Craftman’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is being held at the SC State Fairgrounds beginning today, Nov. 11 and running through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The craft show is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

The event will take place Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Nov. 13, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For more information call 336-282-5550 or email Contact@GilmoreShow.com

You can also visit: gilmoreshows.ticketspice.com/columbia-christmas-classic-2022