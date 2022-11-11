Midlands Schools go to E-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several districts have announced school closings due to possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Most of the facilities will be closed but students will transition to E-Learning for the day.
Calhoun Co. Schools
Clarendon Co. Schools
Fairfield County Schools
Kershaw Co. Schools
Lee County Schools
Lexington Co. School District One
Lexington County School District Two
Lexington County School District Three
Lexington County School District Four
Lexington-Richland School District 5
Midlands Arts Conservatory Charter School
Newberry Co. Schools
Orangeburg County School District
Richland School District One
Richland School District Two
Saluda County Schools
Sumter County Schools-Closed for Veteran’s Day