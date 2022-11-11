Midlands Schools go to E-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several districts have announced school closings due to possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Most of the facilities will be closed but students will transition to E-Learning for the day.

Calhoun Co. Schools

Clarendon Co. Schools

Fairfield County Schools

Kershaw Co. Schools

Lee County Schools

Lexington Co. School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington County School District Four

Lexington-Richland School District 5

Midlands Arts Conservatory Charter School

Newberry Co. Schools

Orangeburg County School District

Richland School District One

Richland School District Two

Saluda County Schools

Sumter County Schools-Closed for Veteran’s Day