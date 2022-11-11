RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School.

Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies say they reported to multiple shots fired around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No injuries or property damage were reported at the time.

Authorities say the case is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Individuals with information about this incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.