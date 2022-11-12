Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds.
The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend.
The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am – 5pm)
November 13, 2022 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

For event information click here https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml

