Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam

NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills.

Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not dressed in a uniform nor does he present credentials.

According to the Sheriff, the Co-Op does not conduct business this way and would have identifiable uniforms and identification.

If someone attempts to collect a bill in this way, you are to ask for identification and call 9-1-1, say officials.