COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday.

Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication.

The doors actually opened to students back in August.

The formal dedication was a way to kick off American Education Week, say District officials.

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary is located in Blythewood.