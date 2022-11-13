USC Veterans Day 5K Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is scheduled for Sunday.

The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, will take place Sunday, November 13, at 2pm.

The 5K will start at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia.

The 5K race is open to runners, walkers, and even 4 legged runners. It is a sanctioned race, for those to collect points throughout the year, and all proceeds go to benefit the Big Red Bart Retreat in Blythewoood.

Brooks Herring and Jared Evans joined our Tyler Ryan, earlier this week, to talk about the event.