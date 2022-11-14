Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan.

Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18.

Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on Bush River Road plans to donate 500 Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Burnett says, “I’m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s hospital. I look forward to serving patients at Prisma, helping to put a smile on their faces by providing them with food from one of my favorite restaurants.”

The meals will be provided on Nov. 18 from noon until 1 p.m.