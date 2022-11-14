Gamecock football partners with underwear company for testicular cancer

GAMECOCKS PARTNER WITH UNDERWEAR COMPANY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The USC football team is working to raise awareness and funds for testicular cancer. SAXX, an underwear company, is expanding its roster of all-pro football partnerships and joining forces with the Gamecocks football team to bring more spotlight to testicular cancer and donations to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

“To be able to give back to men and cancer is big time. So we’re very blessed that we get to do so,” says Austin Stogner, who is a Gamecock football player.

“We have sorted out a bunch of info cards to actually hang in your shower that displays how to check your testicals for cancer because it is the most common form of cancer between the age 15 and 30 for men,” says Ben Button with SAXX.

Through a NIL partnership, SAXX selected seven players to be lead brand ambassadors including Marshawn Lloyd and Austin Stogner to carry the message on social media and on campus.

“We’re males, so a lot of people don’t pay attention to things like this. We just want to raise awareness so that’s why we’re out here. Just being able get the opportunity and show people the importance of testicular cancer,” says Lloyd.

The entire team is participating in the program and will receive over $1,000 in SAXX gear. This is the first full-team agreement for South Carolina’s new NIL subsidiary.

“Usually in sports there are a select few that everyone pays attention to and with this brand it allows the whole team to be able to contribute in some way,” says Lloyd.

The team on their own donated $5,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation. SAXX also promised to donate $1,000 to the foundation for every sack made by USC up to $15,000 for the season, which has already been reached.