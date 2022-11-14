Journal Pediatrics: suicidal thoughts in children increasing

CNN— According to a new study, emergency room visits for children having suicidal thoughts has been increasing steadily.

The increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The study published in the Journal Pediatrics looked at Illinois Hospital data from January 2016 to June 2021.

During that time, more than 81,000 visits were young people coded as suicidal ideation.

About a fourth of those visits turned into hospital stays.