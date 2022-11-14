Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season.

Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30.

The adoption fee for all cats and dogs is $20

Harvest Hope is partnering with search engine google to provide meals to those in need in the Midlands this holiday season.

Officials say the partnership is part of Google’s overall effort to provide 50 million meals across the country.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs has also teamed up with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed veterans and their families this Thanksgiving holiday.

The drive is underway now through Nov.18. Harvest Hope is asking for non-perishable food donations, like pasta, rice, and canned veggies.

There are several drop off locations across the Midlands.