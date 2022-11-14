Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The motorsports show Monster Jam returns to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, with pre-sale tickets available Nov. 15. General public tickets go on sale Nov. 22.

The championship series will run April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. Monster Jam features world-class drivers in massive trucks using speed and skills in a racing competition.

Fans will be able to meet their favorite drivers, take photos, and receive autographs.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com