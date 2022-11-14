RCSD: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man following a shooting on Hardwood Drive.

Deputies say they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased, say officials.

Authorities say Nathan Thomas, 43, was arrested after investigators learned he and the victim got into an argument before the shooting.

Thomas is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.