Turkey shortage driving up prices

CNN— Thanksgiving is going to cost more than usual this year. Part of that is due to a Turkey shortage driving up prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to 2021. That’s partly the result of bird flu, which has decimated some farms, as well as inflation.

As a result, shoppers are looking to secure their holiday birds much earlier than usual.

Overall, the typical Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost nearly 14% more than last year.