Local Living: Annual Governor’s Carolighting and Holiday Pet Adoptions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.

Columbia Animal Services will hold an adoption special this month.

The ‘Thankful for a Home’ special will run November 21-30 2022.

The adoption fee for all cats and dogs is $20.00.

The shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane.

The state Christmas tree is standing tall outside the State House and soon it will shine bright for Christmas.

The 35 foot Norway Spruce is from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, North Carolina.

The tree will be lit at the 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6pm.