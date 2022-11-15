SC DOT holds public information meeting on 1-77 bridge deck project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The SC Dot will hold a public information meeting Tuesday, November 14th to discuss the 1-77 proposed bridge deck rehabilitation.

Residents can learn more about the aspects of the I-77 proposed project by attending the meeting Tuesday at 5pm at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center at 1120 Fort Congaree Trail.

The meeting is a drop in format and SC DOT officials will have displays for residents to look at and ask questions and give feedback.

For more information click here https://www.scdot.org/