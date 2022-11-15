Update: West Columbia Police say barricaded scene off Westgate Drive is now secure

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– West Columbia Police say a scene off Westgate Drive is now secure.

According to Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive about a domestic violence related shooting incident on November 15, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM.

A female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence, say police.

West Columbia Police say the scene was secured and investigated as a barricaded subject situation.

Law enforcement was able to enter the residence and secure the area, say officials.

This is an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the surrounding residents, say police.

This is a developing story.

Previous coverage:

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation.