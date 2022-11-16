COMET Dart services suspended amid contractor negotiations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced DART transportation services in Richland and Lexington Counties will be paused today due to contractor negotiations.

The company says services were forced to a stop at 5:30 a.m. after the employer was made aware that its DART paratransit service employees did not report to work following a contract dispute.

In a release shared to ABC Columbia News, LeRoy DesChamps, the Chief Operating Officer of COMET, says “Passengers affected by the pause in service were contacted immediately so that other accommodations could be made as the parties involved work through the situation to come to an amenable resolution.”

More information will be shared once it’s made available.