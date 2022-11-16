Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19.

The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to the first 100 patrons.

Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, contact Felicia Venable at 803-741-7272 extension 143.