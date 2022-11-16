Kershaw County sees spike in overdoses

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — “Just say no”. Those are the words used by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan who says they are seeing a spike in the number of people suffering from drug overdoses in just the last few days. According to deputies, they have responded to 11 reported overdoses, out of those 4 people have died. Several law enforcement agencies including The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, Camden Police, Kershaw County Fire Services and the Kershaw Health ER have been working overtime trying to save lives.

In the meantime, authorities say they are always working to get these drugs off the street and say drug units have already served several warrants and made various arrests. Unfortunately, officials say they have not been able to determine the source of the drugs, but have been able to test the narcotics and say most of the incidents involved crack and powdered cocaine containing what deputies suspect to be fentanyl.

Sheriff Lee Boan is now pleading with members of the public saying,