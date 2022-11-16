New study: Newberry College has $98 million impact on Midlands community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows Newberry College has a big impact on the Midlands community financially.

According to a study conducted by the Lilly Consulting Group, Newberry has a $98 million impact on the Midlands economy each year.

The study examined the college’s impacts from operation expenses, job creation, and spending by students, employees and visitors in Newberry and neighboring counties.