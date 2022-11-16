RCSD: club shooting leaves one man dead, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at Club Rose Gold that left one man dead Nov. 16 in the early morning.

Deputies responded to the club after reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. The deceased man was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, says authorities.

Investigators are looking into the incident and more details will be provided when available.

If you have any information about this case, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.