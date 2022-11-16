SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities

The 2022 ten Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond at a press conference.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources.

The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference.

The nominated charities must have existed for three or more years, used 80% or more of their available funds towards charitable programs, received minimal funding from grants, and have had a significant presence in the state.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Secretary Hammond says, “Charities do so much for our communities, and I am proud to recognize these wonderful organizations that have made a difference in the lives of so many South Carolinians.”

The Angels recognized and the percentage of the funds that went towards the program services are listed below:

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., Spartanburg, SC 93.2%

Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Aiken, SC 85.2%

Defenders For Children, Greenville, SC 91.0%

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence, SC 95.6%

Operation Home, Inc., N. Charleston, SC 91.6%

Programs for Exceptional People Inc., Bluffton, SC 91.1%

Restore Mobility for the Blind, Lake Wylie, SC 94.1%

Sharing God’s Love, Inc., Irmo, SC 92.3%

The Dream Center of Pickens County, Easley, SC 95.0%

The Village Group, Georgetown, SC 98.9%

Donors can research registered SC charities by visiting sos.sc.gov. Select the Charities Search feature to learn about a charity’s expenses, fundraiser costs, total revenue, and more.