University of Virginia shooting suspect denied bond by judge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The alleged gunman involved in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia that left three dead, was denied bond at a hearing today.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, faces charges including three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three student athletes, including a former athlete from South Carolina, after a field trip Sunday.

A prosecutor says Jones shot one of the players while he was sleeping.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the bus when it returned to the Charlottesville campus.

Jones was assigned a public defender until a status hearing in December.