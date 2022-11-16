University of Virginia shooting suspect denied bond by judge

The alleged gunman involved in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia that left three dead, was denied bond at a hearing today.  
Jessica Mejia,

Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 23149 Pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The alleged gunman involved in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia that left three dead, was denied bond at a hearing today.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, faces charges including three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three student athletes, including a former athlete from South Carolina, after a field trip Sunday.

A prosecutor says Jones shot one of the players while he was sleeping.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the bus when it returned to the Charlottesville campus.

Jones was assigned a public defender until a status hearing in December.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts