COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Fire crews worked Thursday morning to clear a fuel spill near 1 77.

According to the Cayce Fire Department, Cayce along with Columbia’s HazMat 1 are on scene of a fuel spill from a tractor trailer on I 77 north bound at mile marker 2.

One lane of traffic was shut down early Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use use caution when travelling through the area