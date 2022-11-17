Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children.

Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.

Lt. Governor Evette shared ways the state can help to remove barriers for single mothers.

“You want to stop the actual root problem. If we find people that are in a situation where they cant find a job or their in a career that’s not a income that is substantial enough for them to feed their families then we want to skill them up, so using our technical colleges as that resource and making sure we have funds available for them. That’s how we really solve this problem,” says Lt. Gov. Evette.

Harvest Hope Food Bank says it provides a grocery store atmosphere and experience, so when the moms and their children come in to shop there is no stigma wrapped around it.