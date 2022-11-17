Heavy travel expected Thanksgiving holiday weekend

CNN- In consumer news, if you are among the millions of people flying or driving for thanksgiving, travel experts are reminding you to brace for higher prices and a potential mess at airports and on the road.

According to AAA, nearly 55 million people will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and that’s just shy of pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving.

To avoid the most hectic gridlock, AAA recommends starting your drive before Wednesday.