House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress

ABC NEWS–House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered an address to the House of Representative Thursday afternoon.

In the address Pelosi said “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour’s come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus.”

Pelosi saying she will be stepping down from House Democratic leadership but she said she will remain in Congress.

This is a Developing story.