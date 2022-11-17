Lake Effect Snow is Increasing Because of Global Warming

You may have heard that the forecast for Buffalo, New York, is for up to 5 feet of snow between now and Sunday. That has resulted in the NFL moving the game to Detroit. And you may be wondering if lake effect snow is happening more often. Well, yes it is. The reason? Global Warming. The Great Lakes are not freezing over like they used to. The result is that there is a lot more time to get lake effect snow, where cold air blows over relatively warm water. When the Great Lakes freeze over, lake effect snow just doesn’t happen, except for a few flurries. See below.