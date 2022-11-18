Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.

The coroner says Hudson was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, say officials.

