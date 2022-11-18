The Great American ‘Smoke Out’

(CNN) — The Great American ‘Smoke Out’ kicked off this week.

South Carolina health officials say more than 7-thousand South Carolinians die each year from tobacco use.

According to the department of health and environmental control…smoking costs the state more than 2 billion dollars in annual health care costs each year.

If you or someone you know needs help kicking the butt, you can call the free state tobacco quit line number 1-800-QUIT- NOW.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says they have been helping people quit the habit for the past 15 years. To find out more information you can click on the link provided

