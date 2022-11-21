Christmas tree lights up at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The State Christmas tree is now lighting up the Palmetto State.

After Sunday’s 56th annual Governor’s Carollighting event.

Hundreds packed the State House lawn to ring in the holiday season with family, friends and classic Christmas favorites like “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night”.

We spoke with Santa himself about the importance of events like this during the holidays.