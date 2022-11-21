FDA: Amoxicillin shortage due to supply chain issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United States is experiencing a shortage of a drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children.

According to the FDA, the drug is in high demand because kids are getting sick from a variety of illness’ right now.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic amoxicillin are reporting supply issues nationwide.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.