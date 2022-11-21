Gas prices down ahead of holiday at $3.11/gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like gas prices are going down in the Palmetto state, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

According to Gas Buddy, Columbia is averaging $3.11 per gallon for regular gas.

That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. If you’re looking for a bargain the website says Walmart on Knox Abbot has the cheapest gas at $2.89 a gallon.